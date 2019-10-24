Muktainagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Muktainagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Muktainagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Muktainagar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Muktainagar is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Muktainagar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 68.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.07% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khadse Eknathrao Ganpatrao won this seat by a margin of 9708 votes, which was 5.28% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 183745 votes.Eknathrao Ganpatrao Khadse won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18389 votes. BJP polled 168501 votes, 50.86% of the total votes polled.
