Muktainagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Muktainagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Muktainagar is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 68.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.07% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khadse Eknathrao Ganpatrao won this seat by a margin of 9708 votes, which was 5.28% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 183745 votes.