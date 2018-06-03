App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mukherjee secular, accepting RSS invite important: Shinde

He said that Mukherjee accepting the invite was not wrong and "we would be more than pleased" if his thoughts bring some improvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde today said former President Pranab Mukherjee accepting an invite to attend an RSS event was "not wrong" as the latter was a secular person and a very good thinker.

"Pranab Mukherjee is a secular person. He will always put forth a secular view which he will do there (at the RSS event) as well. He is a very good thinker, and his going there and speaking on that platform is very important," Shinde said.

He said that Mukherjee accepting the invite was not wrong and "we would be more than pleased" if his thoughts bring some improvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Mukherjee has been invited to be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the Sangh Shiksha Varg -- a training camp for RSS volunteers -- at its headquarters in Nagpur.

related news

The event will be held on June 7.

Shinde was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

On Jammu and Kashmir, the former home minister said that the Centre was unable to bring peace in the state.

He said that the government should be ashamed that stone-pelters were now targeting CRPF vehicles.

"When I was Home Minister, even if one or two incidents took place, they (BJP) used to say in Parliament 'hamara ek jayega to unke 11 hum wahan se layenge' (we will get 11 of theirs for every one of ours)," Shinde said.

"The government is yours, the Intelligence is yours. But the incidents of stone pelting are not stopping," the senior Congress leader said.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 08:25 pm

tags #India #Pranab Mukherjee

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.