Mukhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mukhed Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mukhed is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 64.58% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.22% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Govind Mukkaji Rathod won this seat by a margin of 73291 votes, which was 41.28% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 177558 votes.