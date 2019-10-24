Mukhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mukhed Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mukhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Mukhed constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Mukhed is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Mukhed Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 64.58% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.22% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Govind Mukkaji Rathod won this seat by a margin of 73291 votes, which was 41.28% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 177558 votes.Patil Hanmanthrao Venketrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 1216 votes. INC polled 160336 votes, 41.17% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .