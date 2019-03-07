App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mukesh Ambani's 'sweet' gesture for Mumbai cops

Every police station in Mumbai is receiving the boxes from the family of the Reliance Industries chairman, whose son Akash Ambani is getting married here on March 9, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ahead of the wedding of his son, industrialist Mukesh Ambani has sent boxes containing sweets to the around 50,000 police personnel in the metropolis.

The boxes are accompanied by a small card carrying the names of Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and their children and messages seeking blessings and good wishes, said a police constable, who recently received one such box.

"I got the box of sweets from police station and came to know it has been sent by Ambani's family on the occasion of his son's wedding," he said.

A police officer said it is a good gesture that the industrialist, ranked 13th on Forbes World's Billionaire list, is sharing his joy with our police personnel.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 08:35 pm

