Mukesh Ambani’s speech | Key takeaways from International Climate Summit 2021

India is hosting the key conference in a bid to strengthen the dialogue for the country’s transition to clean energy with a focus on ‘Powering India's Hydrogen Ecosystem'.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries (RIL), said that the green revolution had already begun in India which would make the country 100 percent energy independent. He was speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021.

Policymakers, regulators, experts and industry leaders will be participating in the summit on September 3, 2021. The summit is organised by the environment committee of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), a non-government industrial development organisation.

Eminent personalities including Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Jitendra Singh, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat and Sturle Harald Pedersen, chairperson of Greenstat India, Norway will also be a part of the summit.

Here are the 10 key things that Mukesh Ambani said at the International Climate summit 2021:

- He reiterated his commitment to invest Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years in green energy initiatives, including the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar.

- The 5000 acre Giga complex will be one of the world's largest green energy facilities with four giga factories to produce solar integrated photovoltaic units, advanced batteries to store energy, electrolysis to produce green hydrogen and a fuel cell plant to convert that hydrogen to green energy.

- Green Hydrogen will play a fundamental role in decarbonisation.

- Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is committed to become a net-zero carbon company by 2035.

- RIL will work on bringing down the cost of Green Hydrogen to $1/kg in the next decade

- RIL will set up a renewable capacity of at least 100 gw by 2030.

- India is the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and the import of fossil fuels costs us $160 billion a year.

- Prime Minister Modi’s focus on green power sends out a strong message to the world. India has sent a message to the world to become Aatmanirbhar in new energy.

- India reached a milestone of 100 GW installed renewable energy.

- World is witnessing the disastrous effects of global warming and the only option is a rapid transition to a green era. The world needs to achieve an absolute reduction in emissions.

