Mukesh Ambani invokes Gandhi, calls for revolution against data colonisation

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi in the year of his 150th birth anniversary, Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani called for a revolution against data colonisation, drawing parallels to Gandhi's movement against political colonisation.

"In this new world, data is the new oil and data is the new wealth. India's data must be controlled and owned by Indian people and not by corporates, especially global corporations. For India to succeed in this data data-driven revolution, we will have to migrate the control and ownership of Indian data, back to India," Ambani said, at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

Ambani said that the world has come to recognise Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a man of action. He went on to suggest to the PM, who was also present at the summit, to make this one of the principal goals of his digital India vision.

Calling Gujarat Reliance's janmbhumi and karmabhumi, Ambani said that he has invested nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in the state so far and that investment will double over the next 10 years. He also announced that Jio and Reliance Retail will launch a unique e-commerce platform in Gujarat. He added that Jio's Network is fully ready for 5G technology and the company is committed to making Gujarat fully digital.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.