Reliance Foundation Hospital gets calls threatening Mukesh Ambani & family; 1 detained from Dahisar

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, RIL (Reuters file image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday received calls threatening Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, following which the Mumbai Police launched an investigation, leading to the detention of one person.

A total of four calls were reportedly received from the number around 10:30am. Hospital authorities filed a complaint at the DB Marg Police Station and the police put in motion the process to track the caller’s location. Officials said one person has been arrested from Dahisar.

Officials earlier on Monday said a preliminary enquiry suggests the caller was mentally unstable.

Sources told News18 that police presence has been strengthened around the Ambani home in addition to the increased presence of private security.

In February last year, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside ‘Antilia’, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai, leading to an ongoing NIA investigation.

In July this year, the Supreme Court had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for Ambani and his family members in Mumbai, quashing proceedings on a PIL on the matter before the Tripura High Court.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.