App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mughalsarai station renamed after Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

The over century-old Mughalsarai railway station has been renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik giving his assent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The over century-old Mughalsarai railway station has been renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik giving his assent. A notification for this was issued by the state government yesterday, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The state government had in June last year decided to rename Mughalsarai Junction in Chandauli district after Upadhyaya, who was found dead near the station in mysterious circumstances in 1968.

After the approval of the state cabinet, the proposal was forwarded to the Railway Ministry.

It was then sent to Raj Bhavan for the Governor's assent, which was given yesterday.

Mughalsarai is also the birth place of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The notification said the station's name has been changed to 'Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction' with immediate effect.

The Centre gave its in-principal approval for renaming the station, among the busiest in the country, last year. The move drew flak from opposition parties which accused the ruling party of attempting to tamper with history.

The Aam Aadmi Party was quick to criticise the move after the station's renaming was announced today.

The station was built during colonial rule and was a major stop on the Delhi-Howrah route.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Deen Dayal Upadhyaya #India #Mughalsarai #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.