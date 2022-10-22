Mughal road, connecting Poonch, Rajouri to Shopian in J&K, reopened for traffic after 2-day closure

The Mughal road, connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district was reopened for vehicular traffic on Saturday after a two-day closure due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

The road was reopened for vehicular traffic on Saturday morning, they added.

All the vehicles stranded on the alternative highway have been cleared, the officials said. There was heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Pir Ki Gal, Poshana and adjoining places on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the officials said.

Due to early snowfall on October 18, the road remained closed for a day and nearly 100 passengers were stranded after traffic was suspended on it.