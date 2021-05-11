Mucormycosis trouble: Odisha reports first case of Black Fungus in COVID-19 patient

Mucormycosis (known as black fungus), a rare life-threatening infection that’s being reported in some COVID-19 patients. (Image: News18 Creative)

Odisha reported its first case of ‘Black Fungus’ infection or Mucormycosis in a COVID-19 patient on May 10. The 71-year-old patient is stable and treatment is available.

Notably, this is an isolated case as the patient was in the home quarantine and not reported in a COVID hospital. The infection has been predominantly reported in COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

“The case has not been reported from COVID hospitals yet. The source of this infection was water stored in a cooler,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health), PK Mohapatra told ommcomnews.

The patient had tested positive for COVID on April 20 and was since then under home isolation. His ENT Dr Radhamadhav Sahu said the patient showed black deposits on turbinate in a nasal endoscopy.

“The growth of this fungus is on damp surfaces. This has not contracted from hospitals. The situation is being monitored and the treatment for Mucormycosis is available,” added Mohapatra.

Hospitals in Delhi flagged the use of steroids, Tocilizumab and Itolizumab among others as a possible cause of the infection among COVID patients. The steroids are used to reduce lung inflammation for COVID patients but reduce immunity as a side effect.

National COVID-19 Taskforce chief Dr VK Paul has said the infections are not an outbreak at present.

Mohapatra further said they are thus promoting the use of steroids but only on the sixth day of treatment or when there is oxygen requirement, and only under doctor prescription. “Steroids should not be taken unnecessarily,” he said.

Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and if left untreated can lead to blindness and can be life-threatening, especially in diabetic or severely immunocompromised patients, such as those with cancer or HIV/AIDS.

Treatment for the condition includes drugs such as amphotericin B or posaconazole, both of which are readily available.