Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Much awaited Rani-Jhansi flyover finally inaugurated in Delhi

The six-lane, 1.8 km ambitious flyover project in north Delhi, will provide connectivity between St Stephen’s Hospital near the Tiz Hazari Courts complex, and Filmstan Cinema.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After missing several deadlines, the Rani Jhansi Grade separator was finally thrown open to the public on October 16 by union environment minister Harsh Vardhan.

The six-lane, 1.8 km ambitious flyover project in north Delhi, will provide connectivity between St Stephen’s Hospital near the Tiz Hazari Courts complex, and Filmstan Cinema. It will also provide a link with the intersections for Baraf Khana, DCM Chowk, Azad Market and Subzi Mandi areas of Delhi.

Despite missing multiple deadlines since the laying of its foundation stone nearly a decade ago, the Union government ensured that funding should not come in the way of completion of this much needed flyover, said Harsh Vardhan.

“Nearly 43 percent of the construction work was done in the last one year and though we faced lot of challenges in construction of this separator, we kept working on the project and finally it is ready for citizens. Not only it will benefit nearly 5 lakh commuters daily but a free flow of traffic would help in reducing pollution and save fuel as well,” added Vardhan.

Also present at the inauguration was Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. He said that when finances became a bottleneck in completion of the project, the ministry decided that 80 percent of the funding will be come through the Urban Development Fund (UDF) and 20 percent of the fund will be borne by Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"The Union Government is aggressively spearheading a series of pending projects in Delhi and all such projects will be completed by March 2019," said Puri.

 
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #rani jhansi grade separator #Real Estate

