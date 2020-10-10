MTDC, MCA sign pact for tour of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Wankhede Stadium, owned by the MCA, is one of the iconic stadiums in the country and has hosted several memorable matches including the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup final.
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have signed an agreement for the stadium experience tour of Wankhede Stadium here.
Wankhede Stadium, owned by the MCA, is one of the iconic stadiums in the country and has hosted several memorable matches including the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup final.
Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "This afternoon, MTDC signed an MoU with the @MumbaiCricAssoc for the Wankhede Stadium Experience tour. This stadium isn''t just a place for fans, but devotees of cricket as well. We intend to make this pilgrimage to Wankhede, a moment to remember happily for life!"