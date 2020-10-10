MTDC, MCA sign pact for tour of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have signed an agreement for the stadium experience tour of Wankhede Stadium here.

Wankhede Stadium, owned by the MCA, is one of the iconic stadiums in the country and has hosted several memorable matches including the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup final.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "This afternoon, MTDC signed an MoU with the @MumbaiCricAssoc for the Wankhede Stadium Experience tour. This stadium isn''t just a place for fans, but devotees of cricket as well. We intend to make this pilgrimage to Wankhede, a moment to remember happily for life!"

As per the MoU, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, the MTDC will work closely with the MCA to facilitate cricket tourism in Mumbai and MMR region and all activities incidental to it, including guided tour of Wankhede Stadium and obtaining necessary permissions from the concerned departments of the state, as per the existing policies of the state government.