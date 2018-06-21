MSRTC contract employees who took part in strike sacked

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has sacked 1,010 contractual employees for taking part in a strike earlier this month.

The action was a stern warning to employees that such acts of indiscipline will not be tolerated, an MSRTC official said.

"These contractual employees had nothing to do with the demands of those who had called for the strike," he said.

The sacked employees had been appointed on the contract basis barely two months ago.

They will be replaced by candidates on the waiting list, said the official.

Most of these employees were working as driver-cum conductors.

Thousands of MSRTC employees had gone on a strike on June 8 and 9, demanding salary hike.