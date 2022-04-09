English
    MSRTC agitation: 103 people held over protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence presented in court

    Hundreds of MSRTC workers, on April 8, held massive protests outside NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Mumbai and accused him of not listening to their plight.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 09, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    Sharad Pawar (file image)

    Mumbai police produced before the Esplanade Court 103 people, including lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, arrested yesterday in connection with MSRTC workers protest outside the Mumbai residence of Sharad Pawar, the seniormost leader in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

    Hundreds of MSRTC workers, on April 8, held massive protests outside NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai and accused him of not listening to their plight. A large number of employees of MSRTC have been on strike since November 2021 over demands including the merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the Maharashtra government.

    The protest was witnessed a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the MSRTC to resume duty by April 15.

    In the evening on April 8, a case of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault and criminal conspiracy was registered at Gamdevi police station in the city.

    The fierce protest staged by a group of over 100 MSRTC workers outside Pawar’s bungalow `Silver Oak’ in the afternoon when the NCP chief was at home took police by surprise.



