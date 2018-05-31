MSRDC may issue work orders for Nagpur-Mumbai e-way in June

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is likely to issue work orders for the ambitious Rs 46,000-crore Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in June, a senior government official said.

The corporation today declared the list of 13 lowest bidders for the 700-km project, which will be developed in 13 packages.

The bidders include Nagpur Megha Engineering, Afcons, NCC, PNC Infratech, Sadbhav Engineering, APCO, Reliance Infrastructure, MonteCarlo, Megha Engineering, L&T, Gayatri Projects, Dilip Buildcon and BSCPL.

"After the outcome of the financial bids, we shall now immediately undertake the process of evaluation of the valuation submitted by the financial bidders. After completion of the due diligence in next few days, we may issue work orders," MSRDC vice-chairman and managing director Radheshyam Mopalwar said in a release.

So far, the state government has acquired 81 per cent of private and government lands for the project.

"The project will connect 10 districts, 26 talukas and 392 villages in the state and will help state prosper through a holistic process," he added.

The greenfield project will have access control, while its design and alignment is prepared as per International Road Congress (IRC) standards.

The expressway will not only connect Nagpur and Mumbai, but also reduce current travel time of 18 hours to eight hours between the two cities.

The construction for the project has been divided into 16 packages and the bid process for the remaining three packages is still under progress.