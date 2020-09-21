172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|msp-hike-for-wheat-other-rabi-crops-likely-at-cabinet-meeting-on-september-21-5864871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSP hike for wheat, other Rabi crops likely at Cabinet meeting today

The government could increase wheat MSP by Rs 85 a quintal, at the cabinet meeting scheduled later today, reports suggest

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government is likely to announce an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat and other Rabi crops for the year 2020-21, a month ahead of schedule, as protests continue over its three farm bills.

The central government could make a decision to raise the MSP at the cabinet meeting scheduled on September 21, reported CNBC Awaaz.

According to the report, there could be an announcement of MSP hike of wheat by Rs 85 per quintal.

Close

The hike is likely to be based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), which has recommended the MSP of wheat at Rs 1,925 per quintal. Last year in 2019-20, the MSP of wheat was at Rs 1,840 per quintal. This means that the MSP of wheat will be increased by Rs 85 per quintal, said the report.

related news

A similar increase in the MSP of other Rabi or winter crops has also been recommended by CACP.

The biggest hike is expected in lentils, as the CACP has recommended an increase of 3.7 percent in the lentils.

The report has surfaced amid the strong protest against the three farm bills brought by Centre. Of these two -- The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 – have been passed by the Parliament. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 is yet to get the nod in Rajya Sabha.

Also Read: Who’s afraid of agricultural reforms?P
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #agriculture #Current Affairs #India #MSP #parliament monsoon session.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.