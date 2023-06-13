English
    MSP demand: Farmers end agitation after talks with Kurukshetra administration in Haryana

    The protesting farmers have been assured of appropriate price for sunflower crop, Kurukshetra's Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said.

    PTI
    June 13, 2023 / 09:31 PM IST
    Farmers protesting over the MSP for sunflower seeds at Pipli in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Tuesday called off their stir after talks with the district administration here, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said.

    The protesting farmers have been assured of appropriate price for sunflower crop, Kurukshetra's Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said.

    The farmers had blocked the National Highway-44 near Pipli, which connects Delhi with Chandigarh, and some other routes since Monday afternoon after holding a mahapanchayat on the issue.

    PTI
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:31 pm