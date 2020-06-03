App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

MSMEs to be classified based on new criteria from July 

As per the revised criteria, a unit with Rs 50 crore of investment and Rs 250 crore of turnover will fall under the 'medium' enterprise category.

Representative image
Representative image

From July, over six crore micro, small and medium enterprises across the country will be classified on the basis of the new criteria approved by the government.

As per the revised criteria, a unit with Rs 50 crore of investment and Rs 250 crore of turnover will fall under the 'medium' enterprise category.

Besides, a manufacturing and services unit with Rs 1 crore of investment and Rs 5 crore of turnover will be classified as 'micro' whereas a unit involving Rs 10 crore of investment and Rs 50 crore of turnover will be categorised as a 'small' enterprise.

Also, a new composite formula of classification for manufacturing and services units has been notified. Now, there will be no difference between the manufacturing and service sectors.

Ministry officials said that the new definition will pave way for strengthening and growth of MSMEs. Particularly, the provision of excluding the exports from counting of turnover will encourage the MSMEs to export more and more without fearing to lose the benefits of a MSME unit.

"This is expected to exponentially add to exports from the country leading to more growth and economic activity and creation of jobs," an official statement said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the upward revision of the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on Monday.

"The Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has issued a gazette notification to pave the way for implementation of the upward revision in the definition and criteria of MSMEs in the country. The new definition and criterion will come into effect from 1 July, 2020," the statement said.

The existing criterion of definition of MSMEs is based on the MSEDM Act, 2006.

It was different for manufacturing and services units. It was also very low in terms of financial limits.

Since then, the economy has undergone significant changes. After the package announced on 13 May, 2020, there were several representations saying that the announced revision is still not in line with market and price conditions and hence it should be further revised upwardly.

"Keeping in mind these representations, Prime Minister decided to further increase the limit for medium Units. This has been done in order to be realistic with time and to establish an objective system of classification and to provide ease of doing business," the statement said.

MSMEs contribute 29 percent to India's gross domestic product and comprise almost half of its exports. These units employ over 11 crore workers.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Business #Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs #Economy #India #MSME #Narendra Modi

