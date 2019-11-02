App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

MSME sector secured Rs 5,541 crore investments: TN Minister

The investments from micro, small and medium enterprises also enabled creation of 5.96 lakh jobs in the sector, he said after inaugurating the third edition of CII MSME CEO Summit here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Industries P Benjamin on Saturday said the state government has attracted Rs 5,541 crore worth of investments from 3,573 small and medium enterprises during the second edition of the Global Investors Meet held in January last.

The investments from micro, small and medium enterprises also enabled creation of 5.96 lakh jobs in the sector, he said after inaugurating the third edition of CII MSME CEO Summit here.

Benjamin said the government had put in place the concept of ease of doing business and a single window portal for the MSME sector to facilitate the functioning of the industries.

The principal secretary to the MSME department Rajendra Kumar said the state has become a preferred destination for MSMEs due to the sudden explosion in the entrepreneurial activity in the IT sector and also in emerging areas.

A dedicated desk has been set up in every district of the state to help the MSMEs in settling dues related to the sector from the industries.

Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu council S Chandramohan said the trade body has been taking initiatives to support MSMEs' growth, including exclusive portals for them.

First Published on Nov 2, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #MSME #P Benjamin

