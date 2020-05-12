App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

MSME Ministry tech centres manufacturing critical parts of COVID-19 test machine

The MSME Ministry on Monday said its three technology centres are producing critical parts of machines which give test results of COVID-19 in less than one hour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The MSME Ministry on Monday said its three technology centres are producing critical parts of machines which give test results of COVID-19 in less than one hour.

The centres of Bhubaneshwar, Jamshedpur and Kolkata are manufacturing critical parts of Real Time Quantitative Micro PCR System for AMTZ, Vishakhapatnam, a machine that can give COVID 19 test results in less than 1 hour.

Normally test result takes minimum 24 hours.

Close

"These machines are compact and may be taken for testing Anywhere, Anytime, Real-time. The teams of the Technology Centers are working in 2/3 shifts to supply components for 600 Testing machines," an official statement said.

As many as 150 Testing Machine components have already been supplied to AMTZ. The stainless steel components having an accuracy of 5 micron are being manufactured on the best machines of the world, the statement added.

First Published on May 12, 2020 08:15 am

tags #coronavirus #India #MSME

