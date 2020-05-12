MSME Ministry tech centres manufacturing critical parts of COVID-19 test machine

The MSME Ministry on Monday said its three technology centres are producing critical parts of machines which give test results of COVID-19 in less than one hour.
The MSME Ministry on Monday said its three technology centres are producing critical parts of machines which give test results of COVID-19 in less than one hour.
The centres of Bhubaneshwar, Jamshedpur and Kolkata are manufacturing critical parts of Real Time Quantitative Micro PCR System for AMTZ, Vishakhapatnam, a machine that can give COVID 19 test results in less than 1 hour.
Normally test result takes minimum 24 hours.
"These machines are compact and may be taken for testing Anywhere, Anytime, Real-time. The teams of the Technology Centers are working in 2/3 shifts to supply components for 600 Testing machines," an official statement said.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365