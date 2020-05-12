MSME Ministry tech centres manufacturing critical parts of COVID-19 test machine

The MSME Ministry on Monday said its three technology centres are producing critical parts of machines which give test results of COVID-19 in less than one hour.

The centres of Bhubaneshwar, Jamshedpur and Kolkata are manufacturing critical parts of Real Time Quantitative Micro PCR System for AMTZ, Vishakhapatnam, a machine that can give COVID 19 test results in less than 1 hour.

Normally test result takes minimum 24 hours.

"These machines are compact and may be taken for testing Anywhere, Anytime, Real-time. The teams of the Technology Centers are working in 2/3 shifts to supply components for 600 Testing machines," an official statement said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

As many as 150 Testing Machine components have already been supplied to AMTZ. The stainless steel components having an accuracy of 5 micron are being manufactured on the best machines of the world, the statement added.