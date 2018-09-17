MSEDCL to set up 500 EV charging stations in 3-4 years

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) is planning to set up 500 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the next three to four years across the state, a senior official said.

The company will be setting up 50 stations in the first phase across key locations in the state.

"Both the Centre and the state are encouraging the use of electric vehicles. Therefore, there will be a need to set up charging stations infrastructure. We have planned to set up 500 stations in the next three to four years," MSEDCL chairman and managing director Sanjeev Kumar said.

He said the firm have already invited bids and may soon issue letters of intent for the same. "We are hopeful that in the next six months, 50 stations (first phase) will be in place," added Kumar.

When asked about the cost of setting up the charging stations, Kumar said that one station may incur a cost of around Rs 3-4 lakh.

The land for setting up the stations will be facilitated by MSEDCL and the company will bring the distribution line, according to him.

Kumar informed that for promotion of EVs, state electricity regulator MERC has created a new category for charging stations at HT and LT voltage levels, with effective variable charge of Rs 6 per unit and demand charges of Rs 70 per unit per month.

"This has made it very easy for us to go ahead with the project," he added.