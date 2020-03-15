App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

MS suspended for disclosing identity of suspected coronavirus patient

The action against the doctor followed violation of guidelines by revealing the identity of a suspected case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

A medical superintendent of a hospital was placed under suspension for disclosing the identity of a suspected coronavirus patient in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. District Development Commissioner (DDC), Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh ordered the suspension of Medical Superintendent of the Associated Hospital, Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, Raghuvir Singh on Saturday, the officials said.

The action against the doctor followed violation of guidelines by revealing the identity of a suspected case.

One person with travel history to Saudi Arabia and suffering from fever and cold and being symptomatic was brought to Associated Hospital, Rajouri on Saturday and doctors decided to keep him in isolation ward, as a suspect case of novel coronavirus, the officials said .

Close

"Due to the disclosure of privacy of the suspect case, panic spread among his relatives, who met him after his arrival, residing in the area where the suspect belongs to," the officials said quoting the order of the DDC, Rajouri.

Pending enquiry, the officials said the medical superintendent was placed under suspension for sharing details of the patient and not maintaining privacy, which is sheer violation of charter of patients rights, issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare and professional conduct rules of Medical Council of India and dereliction of duties.

"He shall remain attached with the office of the Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri, during the period of suspension and principal GMC Rajouri shall make alternate arrangement, so that work may not suffer at the Associated hospital, GMC Rajouri," Sheikh said in his order.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

