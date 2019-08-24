App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

MRPL contributes Rs 5 crore to Karnataka CMs relief fund

Karnataka witnessed heavy rains resulting in floods and affecting several districts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Karnataka Chief Ministers disaster relief fund.

MRPL managing director M Venkatesh handed over the cheque for the sum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at his official residence on August 21 in the presence of elected representatives of Dakshina Kannada district, a company release here said.

Karnataka witnessed heavy rains resulting in floods and affecting several districts.

Many citizens have lost their lives while lakhs of people have been rendered homeless.

MRPL, being one of the biggest industries in the state, has responded to the Chief Ministers appeal to help in the relief and rehabilitation efforts by contributing the amount under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the release said.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #India #Karnataka floods

