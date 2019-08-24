MRPL contributes Rs 5 crore to Karnataka CMs relief fund

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Karnataka Chief Ministers disaster relief fund.

MRPL managing director M Venkatesh handed over the cheque for the sum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at his official residence on August 21 in the presence of elected representatives of Dakshina Kannada district, a company release here said.

Karnataka witnessed heavy rains resulting in floods and affecting several districts.

Many citizens have lost their lives while lakhs of people have been rendered homeless.