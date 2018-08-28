MP's RESCO tender attracts over 31 bidders for 35 MW solar rooftop

A tender floated by Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (MPUVNL) for 35 MW of solar rooftop power attracted 31 bidders, and received the country's lowest tariff quote of Rs 1.58 per unit.

"Madhya Pradesh's RESCO tender attracted 31 international and domestic bidders, who oversubscribed its 35+ MWp rooftop tender capacity by more than 630 percent," an MPUVNL statement said.

State run Power Grid was also a beneficiary in the tender and has got a rate of Rs 1.58 per unit, which is the lowest in country so far.

Amongst all state buildings, the lowest rate is for municipal bodies, which would get power at Rs 1.69 per unit. Tariff of Rs 1.74 per unit has been discovered for medical colleges, which is about one fourth of what they are presently paying.

Police establishments all over the state would get power at Rs 2.33 per unit. All government engineering colleges, ITIs and polytechnics would get power at Rs 2.35 per unit. The lowest rate amongst private institutions have been Rs 2.28 per unit.

Under the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model, consumers enjoy solar power with zero upfront investment and at rates much below the prevailing DISCOM rates.

Consumers pay for the electricity as it is generated by the selected contractor, who undertakes design, supply and installation, along with comprehensive operation and maintenance for 25 years. The selection of the contractor is made on the basis of the lowest tariff offered in transparent electronic bidding.

The RESCO project in MP is being implemented as a part of the larger Rooftop Solar Programme of Government of India with support from World Bank and International Solar Alliance. The idea is that the good practices of Madhya Pradesh should be replicated in other States as also ISA member-countries.