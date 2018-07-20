MP,Chhattisgarh to collect 17.5% more tax this year at Rs 25455 cr

The Income Tax department has set a target for collecting Rs 25,455 crore from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, up from Rs 21,706 crore mopped up in FY18, a senior official said today.

Talking to reporters here, Prasanna Kumar Dash, the principal chief commissioner of Income Tax for MP and Chhattisgarh region said for the nation as a while the target is Rs 11.50 trillion, up from nearly Rs 10 trillion.

"The department has given us an 17.49 percent more collection target for the region this fiscal year at Rs 25,455 crore, over last fiscal year at Rs 21,706 crore," Dash said.

He said at present there are 29 lakh tax payers in MP-CG region. In FY18, 6.31 lakh new persons have filed their income tax returns.

The first income tax office of MP region was established in 1939 at Rajnandgaon, currently in Chhattisgarh. At present there over 60 offices in the region with over 400 officers and 1,200 employees.