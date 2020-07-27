MPBSE 12th Result 2020: MP Board class 12 Toppers among girls

MP Board has declared the class 12th results. A total of 68.81 percent students have passed the exam. Kushi Singh is the state topper, scoring 486 out of 500 to bag first rank in MP Board class 12th exam. Other female toppers include Madhulata Silawat, Nikita Patidar, Riyanshi Shakyawar and Nirali Sharma.

Priya Lal and Rinku Bathra are the Science toppers, both scoring 495 out of 500, while Mufeel Arwiwala has scored 487 marks out of 500 to become Commerce topper, and Anushka Gupta has scored 490 out of 500 marks to become science topper in Biology group.

This year, girls have outperformed boys. The pass percent of boys is 64.66 percent while girls’ pass percent is 73.4 percent.