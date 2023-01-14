English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    MP: Several take ill after having food at Makar Sankranti fair in Sidhi

    Officials did not specify the number of persons affected, adding they were being treated in Rampur Naikin and Churhat hospitals.

    PTI
    January 14, 2023 / 10:15 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Several persons fell ill on Saturday after having food during a Makar Sankranti fair in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, officials said.

    Officials did not specify the number of persons affected, adding they were being treated in Rampur Naikin and Churhat hospitals.

    "Teams of doctors have been sent to Rampur Naikin and Churhat. Several persons, mostly women and children, fell ill after consuming food at Maheshan Ghat fair," Collector Saket Malviya said.

    Other officials said these persons had consumed 'chaat' and 'panipuri' there.
    PTI
    Tags: #food poisoning #hospitalised #Madhya Pradesh #mela #Samkranti #Sidhi
    first published: Jan 14, 2023 10:15 pm