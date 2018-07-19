App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP govt cancels allotment of official bungalows of 4 former CMs

On June 19, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the state government to have the bungalows allotted to the former chief ministers in Bhopal vacated within a month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Acting on the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the state government cancelled the allotment of official bungalows to four former chief ministers, including Union Minister Uma Bharti and Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh.

"The allotment of official bungalows to four former chief ministers has been cancelled," Principal Secretary (Home) Malay Shrivastava told PTI.

"Besides the bungalows allotted to Uma Bharti and Digvijay Singh, allotment of official bungalows of former chief ministers Kailash Joshi and Babular Gaur has also been cancelled," he added.

On June 19, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the state government to have the bungalows allotted to the former chief ministers in Bhopal vacated within a month.

A division bench of Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice A K Shrivastava held that section 5 (1) of the MP Mantri Vetan Thatha Bhata Adhiniyam 1972 (MP Minister's Salaries and Allowances Act), incorporated last year, was "unconstitutional".

The high court's direction had come over a month after the Supreme Court struck down the amendment to the UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981, saying it violated the principle of equality.

A petition in this regard was filed in the MP High Court by Raunaq Yadav. The petitioner had drawn the high court's attention to the apex court order to former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers to vacate their government bungalows.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 06:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.