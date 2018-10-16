MP govt busy marketing itself as kids die of malnutrition: Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Madhya Pradesh government, accusing it of doing nothing but only marketing itself at a time when children are dying of malnutrition in the state.

On a campaign trail in Madhya Pradesh where the assembly polls will be held on November 28, Gandhi said the problems of malnutrition, farmers' distress and youth unemployment are plaguing the state.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has "done nothing" to resolve these issues, he claimed.

Addressing a public meeting in Sheopur city, he said, "Here children are dying of malnourishment, but the BJP government is not doing anything worthwhile to check it. Rather, it is busy in marketing itself and advertising the chief minister with photographs."

"When children die, the chief minister doesn't do anything," the Congress leader alleged.

The state BJP government during its 15 years rule has not done anything for farmers and for the unemployed youths, the Amethi MP said.

"I will not give you false assurances. But I want to assure that if the Congress is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, farmers' loans will be waived," he said.

Urging people to give a chance to the Congress, he said state party chief Kamal Nath has the experience and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has the strength. "They both will work together for the Congress."

If the Congress forms a government in Madhya Pradesh, it will set up industries and food processing plants close to agricultural fields and the chief minister will work for the welfare of youth "for 18 hours out of 24 hours daily", he promised.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the central Indian state, paid obeisance at a gurudwara in Gwalior.