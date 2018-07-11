MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurates NTPC's Rs 1,500 crore solar plant

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday dedicated to the state, state-run power giant NTPC's 250 MW Solar Power Plant in Suwasra, District Mandsaur.

This project has been set up by NTPC at an investment of about Rs 1,500 crore mainly on non-agricultural land and generation of electricity has been achieved without affecting the natural eco-system with zero carbon emission, an NTPC statement said.

Under the Make in India initiative, this is one of the biggest solar plant developed using domestically manufactured Solar cells and modules.

The Project has been commissioned in June 2017 and generated electricity is being supplied for consumption in Madhya Pradesh, the sole beneficiary.