App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurates NTPC's Rs 1,500 crore solar plant

Under the Make in India initiative, this is one of the biggest solar plant developed using domestically manufactured Solar cells and modules.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday dedicated to the state, state-run power giant NTPC's 250 MW Solar Power Plant in Suwasra, District Mandsaur.

This project has been set up by NTPC at an investment of about Rs 1,500 crore mainly on non-agricultural land and generation of electricity has been achieved without affecting the natural eco-system with zero carbon emission, an NTPC statement said.

Under the Make in India initiative, this is one of the biggest solar plant developed using domestically manufactured Solar cells and modules.

The Project has been commissioned in June 2017 and generated electricity is being supplied for consumption in Madhya Pradesh, the sole beneficiary.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 10:20 pm

tags #Madhya Pradesh #NTPC #Shivraj Singh Chauhan

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.