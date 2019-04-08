MP CM Kamal Nath, son to file poll nominations on April 9

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul will file their nomination papers for the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections respectively on Tuesday, MP Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza said.

Nath (73), who is also MP Congress president, is contesting the Chhindwara bypoll as he needs to get elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly within six months of being sworn in to continue as state CM.

Nath was sworn in as MP CM in December last year.

Nath had not contested the Assembly polls in November last year in which the Congress ended the BJP's 15-year rule in MP.

To facilitate Nath's entry into the MP House, Saxena had resigned as Chhindwara MLA.

The MP CM is pitted against the BJP's Vivek Sahu, a leader of the latter's youth wing.

Nath's son Nakul is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Chhindwara constituency for the first time, where he is up against the BJP's Natthan Shah, a tribal leader and former MLA.

"Both Kamal Nath ji and his son Nakul (44) will file their nominations Tuesday for Chhindwara assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections," Oza told PTI.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Sahu and Shah also filed their nominations on Monday.