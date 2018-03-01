MP bypoll result 2018: Congress wins seats in Mungaoli and Kolaras

Live now
Congress wins Kolaras bypoll election by 8083 votes, reports ANI. Congress received 82515 votes, while BJP bagged 74432 votes.
Congress wins Mungaoli by-poll election, reports ANI. Congress candidate Brajendra Singh Yadav defeated BJP's Bai Sahab Yadav by a margin of 2124 votes.
Congress candidate Brajendra Singh Yadav got 70,808 votes while the BJP candidate, Baisahab Yadav, bagged 68,684, reports CNN News18 quoting an Election Commission official.
Congress is leading in Mungaoli by 2,855 votes after 19th round of counting and by 4,379 votes in Kolaras after 14th round of vote count.
Congress is maintaining its lead in Madhya Pradesh bypolls by 2,500 votes in Mungaoli and 4,061 votes in Kolaras.
After the 15th round of counting, Congress is leading by 2,500 votes in Mungaoli in Madhya Pradesh bypolls and by around 3,800 votes in Kolaras bypoll after 12th round of counting in the state.
Congress has extended its lead to close to 3,900 votes in the Mungaoli bypoll in Madhya Pradesh and by close to 3,500 votes in the Kolaras bypoll in the state.
BJD candidate Rita Sahu created history in Bijepur after winning the bypoll there. This is the first instance of BJD winning in the constituency in the last 15 years. The margin of victory was close to 42,000 votes.
After 10 rounds of counting in Mungaoli and 8 rounds of counting in Kolaras, the Congress is leading in both constituencies by 3,602 votes and 2,249 votes, respectively. Both consituencies fall under the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, which is has been held by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia since 2002 and was held by his father Madhavrao Scindia before him.
After 6 rounds of vote counting in Kolaras, the Congress was leading by more than 2,500 votes. The current vote tally is --
Congress -- 23,468
BJP -- 20,828
Others -- 3,972
After 8 rounds of vote counting in Mungaoli, the Congress is leading by close to 3,300 votes. The current vote tally is --
Congress -- 30,738
BJP -- 27,346
NOTA -- 1,046
Others -- 2,458
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said : "I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of Bijepur Assembly constituency for having showered their blessings on BJD."
After 20 rounds of counting, the BJD has sealed its victory in the Bijepur bypoll in Odisha with over 1 lakh votes to its name, leading by over 41,000 votes. The vote tally stands at -
BJD -- 1,01,435
BJP -- 59,895
Congress -- 10,153
After 17 rounds of counting in the Bijepur bypoll in Odisha, BJD candidate Rita Sahu leads by over 37,000 votes. The vote count currently stands at --
BJD -- 88,292
BJP -- 51,791
Congress -- 7,213
NOTA -- 1,316
After 14 rounds of counting, BJD candidate Rita Sahu leads by over 32,000 votes in the Bijepur by election in Odisha. The current vote count stands at -
BJD -- 75,740
BJP -- 43,161
Congress -- 3,755
Meanwhile, in Kolaras, where 3 rounds of counting have been completed, according to the Election Commission, Congress candidate Mahendra-Ramsingh Yadav Khatora is leading by over 1,200 votes.
After round 5 of counting in Mungaoli, Congress candidate Brajendra Singh Yadav is leading by just over 2,000 votes, according to data on the Election Commission's website.
Celebrations have reportedly begun at BJD headquarters in Bhubaneswar as candidate Rita Sahu gained a lead of over 25,000 votes in the Bijepur by election.
Media reports indicate that BJD candidate Rita Sahu is leading by over 25,000 votes now in Bijepur, which means that the BJP, which is currently second in the race, has no chance of a come back from here.
After 10 rounds of counting in Bijepur, the BJD was leading with over 54,000 votes, while the BJP was at second place with over 31,000 votes. The Congress, which held the seat before the bypoll, was a distant third with just over 2,000 votes.
Meanwhile, Congress is leading BJP by close to 1,400 votes in Kolaras.
Congress is reportedly leading the BJP by around 1,300 votes in Mungaoli in the third round of counting.
Media reports indicated that Naveen Patnaik's BJD is leading the BJP by around 12,000 votes in the Bijepur bypoll, while Congress is languishing at third.
The by elections in the three constituencies -- Kolaras and Mungaoli in MP and Bijepur in Odisha -- were made necessary because of the death of the sitting MLAs there. In MP, Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda of Mungaoli and Ram Singh Yadav of Kolaras recently passed away, while in Odisha, the by election was held due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Subal Sahu.
The by election has now turned into a heads up battle between the BJP and Naveen Patnaik's BJD. This is despite the seat being held by Congress before the by election.
According to a Statesman report, the Congress reportedly conceded defeat even before counting of votes began, instead making accusations of betrayal and internal sabotage.
Bijepur saw a voter turnout of 72 percent for the by election. Biju Janata Dal candidate Rita Sahu, Congress candidate Pranay Sahu, and BJP's Ashok Panigrahi are all vying for the seat.