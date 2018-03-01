MP bypoll result 2018: Congress wins seats in Mungaoli and Kolaras

The by elections in the three constituencies -- Kolaras and Mungaoli in MP and Bijepur in Odisha -- were made necessary because of the death of the sitting MLAs there. In MP, Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda of Mungaoli and Ram Singh Yadav of Kolaras recently passed away, while in Odisha, the by election was held due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Subal Sahu.