Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MP Board Class 10 Topper 2020: Abhinav Sharma, Karnika Mishra and 13 others secure 100% marks

Over 11 lakh candidates who appeared for the MP board Class 10 exam 2020 can check their results on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The  Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared Class 10 exam results for 2020. Fifteen students have cleared the exam with 100 percent marks.

Their names (with districts) are-- Abhinav Sharma (Bhind), Lakshdeep Dhakad (Guna), Priyansh Raghuvanshi (Guna), Pawan Bhargava (Guna), Chatur Kumar Tripathi (Panna), Hariom Patidar ( Mandsaur), Rajnandini Saxena (Ujjain), Siddharth Singh Shekhawat (Ujjain), Harsh Pratap Singh (Dhar), Kavita Lodhi (Indore), Muskaan Malviya (Vidisha), Devanshi Raghuvanshi(Vidisha), Karnika Mishra (Bhopal), Prashant Vishwakarma(Raisen), and Vedika Vishwakarma (Raisen).

The results were supposed to be announced between June 25 to 30 but got delayed by a few days. The authorities had committed to a July first week result announcement thereafter. One must note here, the MPBSE could not conduct the board examination of all the papers because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Later, as the situation worsened, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancelled all pending exams and directed the education board to award pass marks to all students on those papers. As per media reports, MP Board Controller Balwant Verma has said that the MPBSE Class 12th board exam results 2020 will be announced by the end of July.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on MPBSE Class 10 results 2020
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #education #India #MPBSE

