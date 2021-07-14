MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 today: How to check MPBSE 10th result on mpbse.nic.in

Representational image

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 on July 14 at 4 pm. Students who have appeared for Class 10 for the exam can check the result on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

Eleven lakh students registered for the Class 10 examination in 2021. Due to COVID-19 pandemic across the country, MPBSE earlier postponed and then cancelled the Class 10 examination in the state.

The Supreme Court directed all the states to declare the board results by July 31. MPBSE later released the evaluation criteria for Class 10 exams. The students of 10th grade will be promoted to Class 11 without exams. The Board will not release any merit list as the exams have not been conducted.

The board will consider students' performance in the half-yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests, and internal assessments held during the academic year for preparing results of Class 10 as per the evaluation criteria. The pre-boards will get 50 percent weightage, unit tests will get 30 percent and internal assessment will get 20 percent weightage.

Those candidates will be given grace marks and promoted to the next higher class who will not get 33 percent passing marks.