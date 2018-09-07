MOVE Global Mobility Summit highlights: Mobility is a key driver of economy, says PM Modi

Live now
Sep 07, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India is well placed to be the first mover in building a mobility economy. When India transforms mobility it affects one-fifth of humanity: PM Modi said.
Congestion free mobility is critical to check economic costs
Congestion free mobility is critical to check the economic and environmental costs of congestion. Hence, there should be an emphasis on de-bottlenecking of networks. This would result in fewer traffic jams and lower levels of stress for commuters: PM Modi said.
PM Modi said that the mobility sector impacts larger public outcomes.
Convenient mobility means safe, affordable and accessible for all sections of the society. This includes the elderly, women and the specially abled. We need to ensure that public transport is preferred to private modes of travel: PM Modi said at the summit.
PM Modi finishes his address at the MOVE Global Mobility Summit.
Common Public Transport must be the cornerstone of our mobility initiatives. New business models driven by digitization, are reinventing the existing paradigm. Our focus must also go beyond cars, to other vehicles such as scooters and rickshaws: PM Modi said.
We have doubled our pace of construction of highways. We have re-energized our rural road building programme. We are promoting fuel efficient and cleaner fuel vehicles. We have developed low-cost air connectivity in under-served regions: PM Modi.
Mobility is a key driver of the economy. Better mobility reduces the burden of travel and transportation and can boost economic growth. It is already a major employer and can create the next generation of jobs: PM Modi.
PM Modi says that mobility is the next big innovation sector. The prime minister equates mobility to the earlier stages of internet.
"We should champion the idea of clean kilometres. This can be achieved through electric vehicles and using clean fuels," PM Modi.
"Other institutions can pair up with ISRO to develop effective battery system for cars," says PM Modi.
Our youth are on the MOVE. We are fast emerging as the start-up hub of the world. India is MOVING ahead with new energy, urgency and purpose: PM Modi.
"Our focus goes beyond cars... such as on bikes and rickshaws," says PM Modi, adding that the country should take full advantage of available technology to enhance mobility across India.
"India is the best place in the world to be an early mover in the mobility-based economy," says PM Modi.
"We plan to draw 175 GW of non-renewable energy by 2022. We are already the fifth largest producer of non-renewable energy," says PM Modi.
Aadhaar has digitally empowered 850 million citizens of India: PM Modi.
"Better mobility can provide for better jobs, smart infrastructure, & improve the quality of life," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says at the inauguration of 1st Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE' at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.
"We have reenergized our rural-road building programs," says PM Modi, adding that the government is focusing on increasing connectivity in the North Eastern states.
PM Modi says greater mobility will enhance the living standards of the people.
India is moving ahead with new energy, mobility and purpose, says PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the audience at the Global Summit 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Global Mobility Summit 2018.
Good morning readers, this blog will track Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Global Mobility Summit 2018.