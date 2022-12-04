 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MoU delay holds up translocation of South African cheetahs to India; 12 big cats in quarantine since July

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

The 12 South African cheetahs seven males and five females – have not hunted for themselves even once after being kept in bomas (small enclosures), said wildlife experts in know of India's cheetah reintroduction plan.

Cheetahs are being reintroduced in India after facing extinction in the 1950s. As part of the reintroduction programme, 8 cheetahs (5 females, 3 males), were flown in from Namibia in a chartered plane.

A dozen cheetahs quarantined in South Africa for more than four months have lost fitness in their wait to be flown to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) as a formal signing of an agreement is holding up their inter-continental translocation, wildlife experts have said.

They said prolonged quarantine is taking a toll on the health of these big cats, who are slated to join the eight cheetahs imported from Namibia and released in KNP in Sheopur district in mid-September.

Though there has been some forward movement in implementation of Project Cheetah with South Africa in recent days, Pretoria is yet to ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian government for transfer of the spotted cats to KNP.

Three of them have been kept in Phinda quarantine boma in KwaZulu-Natal Province and nine in Rooiberg Quarantine boma in Limpopo Province since July 15, said the experts.

They have lost considerable fitness as they have not hunted even once since July 15, one of the experts told PTI.