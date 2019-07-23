Motor Vehicles Bill 2019 passed in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on July 23 passed the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 to replace the Motor Vehicles Bill 1988 by a voice vote in the lower house.

While the opposition supported the increase in safety norms and provisions to increase penalty on traffic violations, they expressed their concern on the National Transportation Policy as it may take away power from the states.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reiterated that the bill does not seek to take away the state's powers. The states are free to implement the Bill as per their will.

The Bill proposes the development of a National Transportation Policy by the Centre to set up guidelines for the transportation of goods and passengers.

The main amendments in the bill include changes in provisions for third party insurance, regulation of taxi aggregators and setting up a national registry for driver's licence.

Under third party insurance, the Bill removes a cap on the liability of insurers. The compensation to accident victims has been raised to five lakh rupees in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakh in case of grievous injury.

The Bill also seeks to bring regulation of taxi aggregators such as Ola and Uber under its ambit by defining aggregators as digital intermediaries or market places, which can be used by passengers to connect with a driver for transportation purposes (taxi services).

According to Gadkari, more than 30 percent of driver's licence are fake. In order to prevent this, the Bill aims to create a National Registry for driver's licence