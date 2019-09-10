Motor Vehicles Amendment Act: Here are the states that have put the breaks on fat fines

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, which came into force from September 1, in an attempt to bring discipline on the roads, has increased the penalty for violating traffic rules significantly.

The Act has even stirred controversy with certain states accusing the Centre of burdening the common man.

Among the 63 provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act notified, the government of India announced enhanced penalties for various traffic offences. For instance, the penalty for driving without a license has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000; that for not wearing a seat belt has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000.

Similarly, the penalty for drunken driving is now fine up to Rs 10,000 and/or imprisonment up to 6 months for first offence, and fine of Rs 15,000 and/or imprisonment up to 2 years for the second offence.

However, many states, including the BJP-led Gujarat, are not convinced by the hefty fines and have formed committees to study the act, The Indian Express has reported. Some states are even looking at tweaking the act.

Here is a list of states that have not implemented the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act:

Madhya Pradesh: The Congress-led government has stated that a committee would examine the penalties. The state government said that the new act will not be implemented until the people are made aware of the hiked fines. “Now when Rs 250-500 is the fine for traffic violations, I get 25-50 calls on my phone (of people apparently asking for help). If fines are hiked to Rs 5,000, I will have to switch off my phone,” Madhya Pradesh Law and Legal Affairs Minister PC Sharma said.

Odisha: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the officials not to enforce the new provisions aggressively for at least three months. This announcement came days after traffic offenders clashed with police officers in Bhubaneshwar. Naveen Patnaik’ Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to write to the Centre seeking changes in the Act.

Chhattisgarh: Disapproving the hefty fines, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh haven’t implemented the Act.

Rajasthan: The government, led by Ashok Gehlot, has said they will not implement the new Act saying, “Penalties should be such that people are fearful but can also pay (the fine).”

Punjab: The Congress government in Punjab continues to implement he previous act, with Transport Minister Razia Sultana saying, “There is no denying the fact that traffic rule violation is the major cause of road accidents which claims innocent lives every day and commuters must be hammered down to comply to the traffic rules, but at the same time citizen must not be reel under the burden of huge penalties.”

West Bengal: The Mamata Banerjee government said that they will not implement the amended act as they are “not on the same page over the fine” with the Centre.

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the enhanced fines will be imposed only after the government has generated adequate awareness among the public.

Telangana: The state will not enact the hiked penalties until a committee studies the Centre’s Act and sends recommendations to the chief minister and transport minister. Meanwhile, Hyderabad traffic police has started a campaign to educate the public about the provisions of the Act.

Besides, Kerala, Gujarat and Delhi have expressed their reservations with the new act. While the BJP government in Gujarat has contended that they will enforce the Act only after getting a report from the RTO, Kerala has said that “unscientific” fines have been imposed “unilaterally”, without any consultation from states.