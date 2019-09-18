Motor Vehicles Act 2019 | Transport bodies to observe one-day strike in Delhi on September 19

Trucks parked at a terminal on the 5th day of the transporters' nationwide strike, in Kolkata (Image:PTI)

To protest against the hefty fines being imposed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, transport bodies in Delhi have called for a one-day token strike on September 19.

United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) office bearers on September 18 alleged that both the Centre and the Delhi government is compelling them to go for the strike.

"We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new Motor Vehicles Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there in sight, forcing us to go on one-day strike," said UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola.

The UFTA is an umbrella body representing 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments including trucks, buses, autos, tempos, maxi-cabs and taxis plying in the Delhi-NCR region.

Gola said the road transport sector is already passing through its worst phase due to rising economic uncertainties, exorbitant taxes and penalties and corruption.

"The exorbitant and unviable penalties imposed through the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 has increased the corruption, high handedness and harassment of vehicle owners and drivers," he charged.

The federation leaders demanded withdrawing of the provisions of the amended Act such as steeply hiked penalties and limiting liability of insurer to Rs 5 lakh, among others.

President Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association Sanjay Samrat said they will not be part of the strike.