Mother of man scolded by Anushka Sharma for throwing garbage on road 'concerned about son's safety'

Mother of the man reprimanded by actress Anushka Sharma for throwing plastic on the road has accused Anushka and Virat Kohli of shaming her son on social media by uploading the video of the incident without blurring his face.

Gittanjali Elizabeth Mordecai, mother of Arhhan Singh, the man scolded by Anushka Sharma is now concerned about her son’s safety since Anushka and Virat didn’t blur the man’s face before uploading the video. In her Instagram post, she accused them of posting the video online for their fans and followers by violating Arhhan’s basic right to privacy. She also says that following the video, her son is now exposed to unwanted hostility and danger from fanatics. She also accuses them of doing so without any proof that Arhhan had thrown plastic on the road.

On Saturday, Anushka scolded a man throwing plastic on the road by asking him “Why are you throwing garbage on the road?” She further requested him to throw the garbage in a dustbin. Virat Kohli posted the video on Instagram further reprimanding such acts and urging people to do the same and spread awareness.

She says, “If your intention was genuine then you would pull over and politely correct the person for littering IF THEY DID in a decent and real manner... and not by displaying such a rude and arrogant attitude, and then posting it for the world to see! You have caused a lot of grief with your post & this is morally and humanitarianly very wrong.(sic)”

Earlier, Arhhan had taken to social media accusing Anushka of not speaking politely and Virat of shooting the video and posting it online. There is no response from Virat or Anushka on these posts yet.