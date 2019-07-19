App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mother Dairy to sell tomatoes at Rs 40/kg in Delhi to contain price rise

Tomato prices in the retail markets of Delhi-NCR have shot up to Rs 60-80 per kg owing to supply disruptions following rains in key producing states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to check rising tomato prices in the national capital, the Centre Friday asked state-owned Mother Dairy to boost its availability and sell the key kitchen staple at Rs 40 per kg. The Delhi government has also been asked to "exhort traders and logistic providers to increase the supply of tomatoes to the mandis to ensure immediate control of price rise," the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

A decision in this regard was taken by a high level Inter Ministerial Committee meeting chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava, it said.

Tomato prices in the retail markets of Delhi-NCR have shot up to Rs 60-80 per kg owing to supply disruptions following rains in key producing states.

Close

"It was indicated by Horticulture Division that the situation is only momentary and augmenting of supplies which has commenced shall further increase. Due to the rains the supply of tomatoes in the market, which was delayed, will be back to normal," the ministry added.

related news

The committee, which reviewed the price and availability of tomatoes in Delhi with stakeholders, observed that prices rose sharply since July 10 and took two decisions to immediately control the rise in prices.

Firstly, Mother Dairy has been directed to immediately begin selling quality tomatoes through its retail outlets at Rs 40 per kg. It has also been asked to increase the supply in the market to ensure that quality tomatoes are available to consumers at lower prices.

Secondly, the Delhi government's Food and Civil Supplies Department has been instructed to exhort traders and logistic providers to increase the supply of tomatoes to the mandis to ensure immediate control of price rise.

Mother Dairy sells fruits and vegetables in about 100 Safal outlets in the Delhi-NCR region.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 06:58 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Mother Dairy #tomato

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.