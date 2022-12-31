Most wanted accused in Bihar hooch tragedy arrested in Delhi

The key man responsible for the Bihar hooch tragedy which caused the death of at least 80 people in the state was arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto, a resident of Saran district of Bihar, they said.

Scores of people died of spurious liquor earlier in the month in Saran district of Bihar, where sale of liquor is banned. Police here are investigating seven cases related to the supply of illicit liquor.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that police had received a tip-off which said Mahto was hiding somewhere in Delhi.

The crime branch's inter-state cell worked on the tip-off and coordinated with Bihar Police while searching for Mahto.

"As per reports, around 80 people died in these tragic incidents related to the sale and consumption of spurious liquor. Accused Ram Babu Mahto was one of the key players in the entire episode where several people lost their lives," Yadav said.

He said that Mahto had decamped to Delhi when he felt the heat from Bihar Police after the tragedy. He was arrested from Dwarka in southwest Delhi, Yadav added. The senior officer said that appropriate legal action is being taken and information about his arrest has been shared with Bihar police. Mahto found the opportunity to make a quick buck in the prohibition laws of the state and got involved in the manufacture and sale of spurious liquor, police said.

PTI

