Most popular politician: PM Modi led 'Trends' in August-October, says report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be at the top of trends as politician on social media in India as he led the highest number of trends on platforms like Twitter, Google Search and YouTube.

According to a report by Checkbrand, an online sentiment analysis company, between August and October this year, PM Modi was at the top of 95 political leaders as well as led the top 500 influencers on social media. Checkbrand analysed more than 100 million online impressions for the maiden edition of the report.

“Prime Minister Modi has ruled the maximum Trends (Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube, etc) in the last quarter with 2,171 trends, followed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy with 2,137 trends,” the report said. Other leaders who led significant trends include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, it added.

For the report, 86,400 'Trends' -- which refer to the top 20 topics driving the highest engagement in a day on various digital platforms -- were analysed.

As per the report, Modi had a consolidated brand score of 70, which is almost double that of the nearest political leader.

A brand score is based on five parameters -- followers (20), trends (10), sentiment (30), engagement (20) and mentions (20).

Home Minister Amit Shah's score was 36.43 followed by the late former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at 31.89, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu at 31.89 and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 27.03.

Veteran Congress leader Gogoi passed away on November 23.

The report also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had 40,000 mentions on social media in the last three months.

"The brand value in monetary terms basis the engagement and followers for Prime Minister Modi stood at Rs 3.36 billion (Rs 336 crore), for Amit Shah at Rs 3.35 billion (Rs 335 crore), followed by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal at Rs 3.28 billion (Rs 328 crore)," it added.

The brand value is calculated on the basis of followers, engagement and trends of the person, and then deducting negative mentions and sentiments.

ADG Online and Checkbrand.online Managing Director Anuj Sayal said the company has developed a tool that can help brands understand their worth and improve it further wherever required.

"Despite (there) being almost 25 percent negative sentiment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his brand value is the highest amongst 95 chosen leaders," he added.

"... the collective engagement of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah of 4.9 million was more than rest of the collective engagement of 92 political leaders of various parties, including other BJP leaders," the report added.

With inputs from PTI.