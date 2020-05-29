App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Most people reluctant to take flights, trains this year: Network18 online survey

Over 73 percent respondents across the nation have said they will refrain from shaking hands with strangers, except for Punjabis, who were largely uncertain (92 percent)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Reuters)
Representative Image (Reuters)

In an online survey conducted across Network 18's digital and social news platforms in 13 languages, most respondents have said they are not eager to travel by air or by trains in the coming year.


The online poll, which ran from May 21 to May 28 on the digital and social media platforms of News18, Moneycontrol, Firstpost and CNBC-TV18, had nearly 50,000 responses in all.


While 57 percent respondents said they will not take a flight/train this year, the highest reluctance was noted among Marathis; the lowest was among the Malayalis.


In addition, over 61 percent of the respondents from across the country said they are not willing to go to movie theatres this year, the maximum reluctance (78 percent) coming from the Marathi community.


About 66 percent of the respondents said they will cut down on dining out and ordering-in in the future, while 19 percent said they will order food if there is 'no-contact' delivery option. The maximum acceptance of this option was recorded among the Kannadigas.


Over 73 percent respondents across the nation have said they will refrain from shaking hands with strangers, except for Punjabis, who were largely uncertain (92 percent).


Most respondents chose doctors, nurses and health workers as their COVID-19 warriors of choice. Sanitary workers came in second, followed by the police.


Over 78 percent respondents said they will contribute more towards housework even when the lockdown is lifted – Kannadigas and Odias being the most willing.


When asked about choice of transport, over 66 percent said they will use their own private transport after the lockdown is lifted, with the exception of Bengalis, who are largely uncertain. The willingness to use public transport is highest among Tamilians and the Urdu-speaking people.



First Published on May 29, 2020 06:53 pm

