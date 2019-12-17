App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Most packaged and fast food contain dangerously high levels of salt and fat: CSE

The laboratory study by the environment think-tank Centre for Science and Environment found the levels of salt and fat in the foods to be much higher than the thresholds set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Most packaged food and fast food items being sold in India contain "dangerously" high levels of salt and fat in them, according to a new study.

The laboratory study by the environment think-tank Centre for Science and Environment found the levels of salt and fat in the foods to be much higher than the thresholds set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

It further claimed that the thresholds have been drafted by the FSSAI but not notified yet.

Close

CSE's Environment Monitoring Laboratory (EML) tested salt, fat, transfats and carbohydrates in 33 popular junk foods, which include 14 samples of chips, namkeen, instant noodles and instant soup and 19 samples of burgers, fries, fried chicken, pizza, sandwich and wraps.

related news

"These samples were collected from grocery stores and fast food outlets in Delhi and are known to be widely sold and consumed across the country," the study said.

CSE director general Sunita Narain said consumers have a right to right to know what is contained in the package.

"We have found dangerously high levels of salt and fat in all the packaged food and fast food samples that we tested. We consumers have the right to know what is contained in the package. But our food regulator, the FSSAI, is dragging its feet and has not notified its own draft labelling regulation. This is clearly because of pressure from the powerful food industry. This is not acceptable. This is compromising our right to know and our right to health," she said.

She further claimed that the FSSAI is not notifying the labelling regulation as it is under pressure from the industries.

Narain's comment refers to the delay in notifying the draft Food Safety Standards, (Labelling and Display) Regulations, which has been in preparation since 2013.

"Over the six years, the FSSAI has constituted committee after committee and in 2018 a 'final' draft was issued; this was then revised and another 2019 final 'draft' was put out for public comments," she added.

No immediate response was available from FSSAI.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #CSE #Current Affairs #FSSAI #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.