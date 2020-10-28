Most Indian white-collar employees find remote work less enjoyable, ready to head back to office: Survey

Work from home has become less enjoyable for 77 percent Indian white-collar employees as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, lockdown was extended. Around 49 percent are missing office social life and feeling left out while working from home, suggests a global survey by Barco.

The study, which surveyed 1,750 employees around the world (250 each from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, India and United Arab Emirates) through global research panel provider Dynata, found that only 15 percent of employees globally want to continue to work from home full-time after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

As work from home extended to over seven months now, one-third of the workforce is keen on their organisations investing in innovative videoconferencing technology to enable hybrid work styles.

"Our new research depicts that the future of the workplace is not remote, but hybrid. While Indians value family time greatly, with 65 percent of the respondents stating this as a major benefit of working from home, they are now ready to head back to office. The prevalent office culture has several positives, which are only set to be enhanced with the hybrid workplace trend. Organisations must invest in technologies that enable hybrid work to cater to employee requirements and enable bright outcomes in the workplace," said Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco Electronic Systems.

The survey results also suggested that India is one of the countries with the lowest desire to work from home in the future, wanting only 1.8 days a week at home on an average. Employees are keen on a hybrid workplace model, where most of their time is spent in the office, but they have the flexibility and freedom to work from home when it works best for them.

Besides, the study also reported that Indian employees are most keen to continue working in large offices (62 percent) rather than moving to smaller 'satellite' offices once the COVID-19 threat has eased, with an overwhelming 88 percent of respondents wanting a designated desk to call their own. Indians also have the highest preference for formal meeting rooms (58 percent), the study reported.