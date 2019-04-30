App
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Most Gujarat dams dry but people will get drinking water: Vijay Rupani

Rupani held a review meeting on water scarcity situation with senior officials of Water Resources department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Gujarat government on April 30 conceded that most of dams in the state have either dried up or have negligible water stock.

However, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also said that the people will not face any difficulty in getting drinking water till July end, when monsoon sets in.

The government is likely to announce the 'State Water Policy' soon.

As per the data shared by Rupani, the scarcity situation is more serious in Saurashtra, Kutch and north Gujarat due to scanty rainfall in 2018.

"The available water storage in all dams of these regions is negligible. However, thanks to the Sardar Sarovar Dam and Narmada canal network, people will not face any difficulty in getting drinking water till July-end. Water is available in the dam. The only challenge is to supply it to far flung areas, as many as 500 kms away from the dam," said Rupani.

He added that sufficient water is being made available to the people of Kutch through the Narmada canal network.

"We have also filled several dams of Saurashtra through the Narmada water. If we did not have this network, entire Saurashtra and Kutch region would have suffered a lot in this scenario. However, we took timely steps and made the water available even in the most remote areas," said the chief minister.

When asked about the status of the long-pending Water Policy, JP Gupta, Principal Secretary, Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply department, said it will be announced soon.

"We have received many suggestions on the draft state Water Policy. We will announce the policy soon," Gupta told reporters.

Giving details about the migration of the people as well cattle from Kutch region, the CM said over 14,000 cattle have been shifted out of Kutch, which is the worst affected district.

"Only 14,812 cattle were shifted out from Kutch and brought to Ahmedabad and Surendranagar districts. No resident of Kutch has migrated due to water scarcity. The situation in Kutch is under control due to our advance planning," said Rupani.
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 10:25 pm

