you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

“An overwhelming 93 percent of employees are anxious to return to office. Their fear is on account of their health being compromised,” said a survey commissioned by health-tech community product FYI and conducted by MindMap Advance Research.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

As the country prepares itself for easing of the lockdown, a survey has revealed that 93 percent of employees are anxious about returning to office as they feel their health will be compromised.

“An overwhelming 93 percent of employees are anxious to return to office. Their fear is on account of their health being compromised,” said a survey commissioned by health-tech community product FYI and conducted by MindMap Advance Research.

The new normal of a post pandemic world has raised the expectations that employees have from employers towards their health as an overwhelming 99 percent of respondents said they would like to see a system of Corporate Health Responsibility (CHR) made mandatory for employers, just like Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the survey revealed.

This survey was done in the last week of April 2020 with 560 India Inc employees across small, medium and large enterprises in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

It also revealed that nearly 85 percent expect their employers to sanitise the office space, implement and enforce safety guidelines and advisories and seek out new and innovative ways to protect their health while they are in the office.

The survey found that these expectations are based on a recognition among employees that the safety measures would require them to participate in their employer's efforts to make their health a priority.

About 82 percent said they would agree to participate in measures that require them to be monitored, while 18 percent said they would comply if the privacy of their data was assured.

A high sense of solidarity and doing the right thing by their co-workers emerged strongly among employees, with 96 percent confirming that they would embrace and comply with health monitoring initiatives, despite the inconvenience, it added.

Further, the survey said employees expect the new normal to bring changes and are cognizant of what these could be.

About 81 percent said that employees would resume work only in batches, while 73 percent expect employers to enforce work from home as an ongoing process, it added.

As COVID-19 has left all of India Inc's professionals anxious on several accounts a majority, 59 percent respondents said they are concerned about their health, 25 percent are anxious about their financial situation, while 16 percent feared that the crisis will be a prolonged one and this uncertainty lends to high anxiety, it said.

“It may be an understatement to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way we live and work. This event has very quickly served as a tipping point to unprecedented change in the mind-set and attitudes of people, to both life and work.

"India Inc employees are clearly stressed on account of their health and that needs to be managed on priority. Evidence supports the fact that happier and secure employees are more productive and perform their jobs better,” said FYI Co-founder Yeishan Goel.

First Published on May 6, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Corporate Health Responsibility #Current Affairs #Employees #India

