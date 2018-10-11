Most demands of Ganga activist G D Agarwal had been accepted: Nitin Gadkari

Environmentalist G D Agarwal, who ha sbeen fasting for over 100 days for a clean Ganga, being forcibly taken to hospital after his health deteriorated in Haridwar on October. (PTI)

The government has said that almost all the demands made by Ganga activist G D Agarwal, who was on an indefinite hunger strike and died on October 11, had been accepted.

On October 10, Water Resources and Ganga River Rejuvenation Minister Nitin Gadkari had said, "We have accepted almost all his demands (on cleaning of the Ganga). One demand was to ensure environmental flow and we have come out with a notification."

The government on October 9 had come out with the e-flow gazette notification.

The notification states the minimum environmental flows for Ganga river that is to be maintained at various locations on the water body.

The second demand, Gadkari said, was to bring a legislation to protect Ganga. He said the legislation has been sent to Cabinet for approval, following which it will be tabled in Parliament.

"He had some demands related to (upcoming) hydro-power projects (on river Ganga). We are trying to bring all stakeholders together and sort the issue at the earliest. I had also written a letter to him stating that we have accepted nearly 70-80 percent and that we need him and he should stop his fast," the minister had said.

Agarwal died at the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh on October 11.

Reacting to Agarwal's death, AAP leader and party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the activist was on an indefinite hunger strike for more than 100 days and the "insensitive government" was "waiting for him to die".

"I had requested the government to save it, but those seeking vote on his name could not save him (sic)," Singh tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh expressed anguish over his "martyrdom".