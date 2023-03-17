 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Most children in India do not have access to quality education: AAP leader Atishi

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Speaking at the India Today TV conclave here, Atishi said even as leaders talk about a growing Indian economy, there are "worrying points" that global indices throw at us.

While education remains an important factor for development, most children across the country do not have access to quality education, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday.

"We need to start thinking about raising our voice to face the challenges in our country. While on one hand we talk about a growing Indian economy, there are many worrying points that global indexes throw at us. You have India, year after year, falling from global positions. This is where the Indian voice needs to be heard and raised," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Referring to a survey report, she said 50 per cent of school-going children in the country do not know how to read and write.